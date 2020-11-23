Omanis travelling abroad told to follow COVID-19 protocols

The Ministry of Health on Monday said that Omanis travelling abroad must have international health insurance covering the costs of treatment and death (COVID-19). In a statement, the ministry has also clarified that it is a must to fulfil the requirements of the country to which the traveller is heading to, including necessary checks and permits at his own expense or whoever sponsors him. To facilitate the process, Omani airports have set up drive-through COVID-19 testing centres to help passengers undergo a PCR test and boost early detection and containment of the virus. Tests will have to be pre-booked via the Tarassud+ app with the findings to be communicated within 24 hours through the same app. The price for the drive-through PCR test is RO 25.

This is part of the precautionary measures the Oman airports are taking to adapt its operations to a post-coronavirus period, as international air travel is set to open up, and domestic flights resuming operations through the airports of the Sultanate. For the people arriving in the Sultanate from abroad, as per the Supreme Committee’s decision, they have to undergo a PCR test within a period of not more than 96 hours prior to travel time. They should also undergo the same test upon arrival in the Sultanate, observe a 7-day quarantine period, and repeat the PCR test on the eighth day. The test should be conducted in accordance with the document furnished by the Ministry of Health citing conditions and requirements.

If the test findings are negative, passengers staying for less than 7 days will continue their stay in the Sultanate normally and follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health according to the adopted medical protocols. Passengers staying more than 7 days are required to wear a wristband and follow a 14-day quarantine. If the tests are positive, the passengers will have to abide by self-isolation restrictions.