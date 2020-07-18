Omanis satisfied with govt measures on Covid-19: NCSI poll

Muscat: Nearly 95 percent of Omanis have expressed satisfaction with the government’s decisions and measures taken to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results of the Omani opinion poll conducted by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) in May 2020 said that 95 percent of Omanis with the government decisions.

Around Omanis have been economically impacted by the pandemic, with 40 percent had their wages or salaries affected due to the stopping of work or closing of a project, mostly the business owners or freelancers.

The economically-vulnerable respondents were mostly in Muscat Governorate (24 percent), which is twice the rate recorded in the South Batinah at 12 percent.

Regarding the interest in following the news about the pandemic, and the great confidence in the official data about it, the poll said that the more than three-quarters of the Omanis (76%) were very interested in following up the official government data on the pandemic, while 13 percent were very interested.

Television was the top source of information in which 53.4 percent of citizens depended, followed by the WhatsApp application at second place in terms of importance at 46.4 percent. Around 14.7 percent depended on official accounts compared to 31.7 percent on unofficial groups.

Instagram was followed by 27.3 percent of individuals of which 17.2 percent deepened on official pages.