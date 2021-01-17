Omanis registered in public sector pension funds reach 196,544 till Oct 2020

Muscat: The number of Omani employees registered in public sector pension funds in the Sultanate at the end of October 2020 reached 196,544, comprising a drop by 0.5% compared to the previous month.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number for Omanis registered in public sector pension funds at the end of October 2020 included 113,788 males and 82,756 females.

According to the category of wages subject to contribution, the highest number for Omanis was in the wage category from RO 1,000 to less than RO 2,000, reaching 58,612 citizens. This was followed by the category from RO 700 to less than RO 800, reaching 37,769.

The number for Omanis registered in public sector pension funds with wages from RO 800 to less than 900 was 30,158 and those with wages from RO 600 to less than RO 700 was 19,917. There were 18,677 citizens with wages ranging from RO 325 to less than RO 400, and 16,741 citizens with wages from RO 500 to less than 600. The lowest number for Omani employees registered in public sector pension funds was in the wage category from RO 2,000 and above, reaching 3,997.

By age category, the Omani employees registered in public sector pension funds between 35 and 39 years topped the list, reaching 54,102, followed by those between 30 and 34 years, reaching 42,926 citizens.

Those between 40 and 44 years and those between 45 and 49, reaching 41,236 and 21,699, respectively, followed this. Those between 15 and 19 years were the lowest, with the number reaching just 3. –ONA