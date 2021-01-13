Omanis reach 61% of total population

Even as Muscat witnessed a drop of 8.35 per cent fall in the number of both citizens and residents, the governorate continues to be home for the highest number of people.

According to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), Muscat was inhabited by a total of 1,331,442 people by the end of September 2020. This included 577,634 Omanis and 753,808 expatriates.

At the end of September 2019, the total population, according to the NCSI data, stood at 4,617,927 with 2,738,629 Omanis and 2,732,489 expatriates. Omanis reached 61.6 per cent in September 2020.

The NCSI population clock, meanwhile, showed that the Omanis reached 61 per cent of the total population with 2,738,358 in January 2021 against the remaining 39 per cent of 1,747,640 expatriates.

At the same time, the December bulletin issued by the agency shows that there has been a massive fall in the number of expatriates living in Muscat with their numbers reaching 604,544 at the end of November 2020 against 731,088 in the corresponding period in 2019.

