Omanis prove expertise in traditional weapons and archery

MUSCAT, MARCH 9 – Young Omanis shared the field with their seniors in handling traditional weapons and archery at the Fourth Traditional Weapons Shooting Championship organised by the Al Musannah Team for Shooting with Conventional Weapons at Musannah ground.

Hilal bin Mubarak al Mughaizi, Ghalib bin Ali al Mamari, Ma’moon bin Saud al Hadhrami, Salim bin Saeed al Mamari and Mohammed bin Saeed al Siyabi took the top five positions in the championship.

Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, and a number of ministerial representatives and experts in sports and archery were present at the concluding ceremony of the two-day long event.

People from a cross section of the society took part in the adrenaline pumping event with lot of excitement, enthusiasm and spirit encouraging the archers and other shooters who vied for the championship.

On the opening day, the competition included a 50-metre shooting in a recumbent position while the closing ceremony started through the final archers who were qualified from the first day vying for the top post.

“The shooting championship was really a nerve-wracking one where scores of Oman’s skilled champions brushed their skill and many qualified for the next championship,” Badr bin Nasser al Haddabi, general supervisor of the competition and head of the Al Musannah Team for Shooting with Conventional Weapons, told the Observer.

The new shooting field, which was completed in a record time, is located in an area of 90,000 square metres and includes two platforms, one for archers and the other for spectators, in addition to a platform for registration and another for arbitration. The archers’ platform can accommodate 45 archers, and the field comes with a vision that seeks to preserve the revival of the heritage.

