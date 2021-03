MUSCAT: The total number of guests in hotel properties of the 3 to 5-star category in the Sultanate fell 49.5 per to 78,451 in January 2021, compared to 155,488 guests for the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate slumped to 27 per cent, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Total revenues of these hotels also fell to RO 6.231 million in January 2021, compared to RO 21.026 million during the same period of the previous year.

Omanis accounted for 76 per cent of total guests (59,735), followed by visitors from Asian countries (7,435), Europe (3,482), non-GCC Arab countries (2,242) and GCC (1,468).

Guests from the Americas totalled 1,437, followed by Oceania (708), African countries (377) and other regions (1,567). — ONA