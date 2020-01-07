Omanis in public sector reach 201,826 in October 2019

Muscat: The number of Omanis registered with public sector pension funds in the Sultanate in October 2019 reached 201,826.

According to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of Omani citizens in October 2019 included 118,955 males and 82,871 females.

According to category of wages subject to contribution, the highest number of citizens was in the wage category from RO 1,000 to less than RO 2,000, reaching 59,873. This was followed by the category from RO 700 to less than RO 800, reaching 35,763 citizens.

The number of citizens with wages from RO 800 to less than RO 900 was 31,758 and those with wages from RO 600 and less than RO 700 was 20,356 citizens. There were 20,146 citizens with wages ranging from RO 325 to less than RO 400, and 16,628 citizens with wages from RO 500 to less than RO 600.

The lowest number of citizens was in the wage category from RO 2,000 and above, reaching 4,920. According to the report, 12.5 per cent of Omanis working in the public sector are subject to a wage category ranging from RO 325 to less than RO 500 per month. The proportion of female Omanis working in the public sector at the end of September 2019 reached 41.1 per cent.

By age category, citizens between 35 and 39 years topped the list, reaching 53,478, followed by those between 30 and 34 years, reaching 47,240 citizens. This was followed by those between 40 and 44 years and those between 25 and 29, reaching 38,147 citizens and 20,449 citizens, respectively.

Those between 15 and 19 years were the lowest, with the number reaching just 19 citizens. The Sultanate has various pension funds in the public sector, including funds at the Civil Service, Diwan of Royal Court and Central Bank of Oman (CBO). –ONA