Omanis in Iran to return

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation(PACA), in cooperation with the competent authorities, has given permission to airlift Omanis stranded in the Republic Islamic of Iran from Shiraz to Muscat.

This comes within the framework of the facilities taken by the PACA to bring back all Omanis after the decision to suspend flights, PACA said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Oman Embassy in Iran said a flight reached Muscat International Airport carrying a number of Omanis on its board.

Omanis in Shiraz urged to contact with the embassy to facilitate their returning to the Sultanate via ‏00989379243188.

