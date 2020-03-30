Omanis in India to be flown back soon

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is expected to fly back its citizens stranded in India soon.

According to a statement issued by Oman’s embassy in New Delhi, efforts are continuing to evacuate its citizens stranded in India following the suspension of commercial flights.

“We are closely working with the Indian authorities to fly our citizens who are stranded in the country. We are close to obtaining a final permit to take them home,” the embassy said on Monday

As a result, the Sultanate will soon operate flights to evacuate Omani nationals stranded in India. The Embassy and Consulate are working with the Indian authorities to obtain final permits for the same, it added.