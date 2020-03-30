Local 

Omanis in India to be flown back soon

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is expected to fly back its citizens stranded in India soon.

According to a statement issued by Oman’s embassy in New Delhi, efforts are continuing to evacuate its citizens stranded in India following the suspension of commercial flights.

“We are closely working with the Indian authorities to fly our citizens who are stranded in the country. We are close to obtaining a final permit to take them home,” the embassy said on Monday

As a result, the Sultanate will soon operate flights to evacuate Omani nationals stranded in India. The Embassy and Consulate are working with the Indian authorities to obtain final permits for the same, it added.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5648 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ensure ACs run efficiently

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Ensure ACs run efficiently

State Council to host NCSI and OCGS officials today

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council to host NCSI and OCGS officials today

Hike to Saal marks Omani Women’s Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hike to Saal marks Omani Women’s Day
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW