Omanis in Bangkok safe after shooting incident

Oman Observer

Reuters photo, Bangkok: The Sultanate’s embassy in Bangkok confirmed that the Omani students and residents in the Kingdom of Thailand are safe following the shooting incident in Nakhon Ratchasima north-west of Thailand that left several people dead and others injured.

The embassy urged Omani citizens to exercise caution in public places adding that it has received no reports of casualties among the Omani community in Thailand.

The embassy said it is constantly in touch with the relevant authorities in Thailand in this regard.

