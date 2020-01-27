Omanis in Australia advised to exercise caution on coronavirus outbreak

Melbourne: The Consulate General of the Sultanate in Australia has advised Omani citizens to exercise caution, to stay away from crowded and closed areas and to abide by guidelines issued by the Australian authorities regarding protection from the new coronavirus as the Australian authorities said five confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in Australia.

In a statement, the Sultanate’s Consulate General called on Omani citizens to report to the nearest hospital in the case that they showed any symptoms of the disease.