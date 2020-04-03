Local Main 

Oman Air brings citizens home from India

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air is operating a repatriation flight to bring 111 citizens home from India.
The flight, organized in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departed at 8:50 am local time on Friday, 3 April, with stops in Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai; it was scheduled to land in Muscat at 9 pm.
Also on Friday, the airline conducted its second cargo-only flights from Muscat to Mumbai to collect food and from Muscat to Guangzhou, China to collect medical equipment.
Another round-trip flight to Guangzhou, to bring more medical equipment to Oman, is set for Saturday.
Those flights follow the recent initiation of cargo flights to India and China to bring needed supplies to the Sultanate.
An airline official said, “Oman Air and its people stand ready to help serve the nation in any way we can. We are grateful for the support and encouragement from people across the nation.”

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5704 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

UICC chief hails Sultanate’s efforts in cancer control

Oman Observer Comments Off on UICC chief hails Sultanate’s efforts in cancer control

MOH to replace 43 expat pharmacists

Oman Observer Comments Off on MOH to replace 43 expat pharmacists

Crucial meeting today

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Crucial meeting today
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW