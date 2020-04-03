Oman Air brings citizens home from India

Muscat: Oman Air is operating a repatriation flight to bring 111 citizens home from India.

The flight, organized in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departed at 8:50 am local time on Friday, 3 April, with stops in Kochi, Bangalore and Chennai; it was scheduled to land in Muscat at 9 pm.

Also on Friday, the airline conducted its second cargo-only flights from Muscat to Mumbai to collect food and from Muscat to Guangzhou, China to collect medical equipment.

Another round-trip flight to Guangzhou, to bring more medical equipment to Oman, is set for Saturday.

Those flights follow the recent initiation of cargo flights to India and China to bring needed supplies to the Sultanate.

An airline official said, “Oman Air and its people stand ready to help serve the nation in any way we can. We are grateful for the support and encouragement from people across the nation.”

