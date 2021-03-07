Omanis constitute 75% of total hotel guests

Muscat: The total number of guests in three to five-star hotels in the Sultanate decreased in January by 49.5 percent, to 78,451 from 155,488 in January 2020.

The revenues of these hotels also dropped to 6, 231,000 from 21, 26, 000 in January 2020, while the occupancy rate reached 27 percent in January 2020.

The figures indicated Omanis constituted 59,735 (76 percent) of the total guests in the three to five-star hotels in January, followed by Asian nationals (7, 435), Europeans (3,482 ), Arabs from other Arab countries other than the GCC (2,242), GCC citizens (1,468), Americans (437), Oceania (708), from Africa (377), and other nationalities (567).