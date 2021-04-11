Omanis can apply for business, medical e-Visas: India
Muscat: India has restored electronic Visa (e-Visa) under sub-categories such as business, medical, medical attendant, and e-Conference with immediate effect.
Including Oman, the nationals of 156 countries are eligible for e-Visas to enter the Sultanate.
The e-Visa under Tourist Category is presently suspended, the country’s Bureau of Immigration said on Sunday.
In October 2020, India had restored all existing visas—except all types of e-Visas, tourist, and medical visas.