Omanis can apply for business, medical e-Visas: India

Muscat: India has restored electronic Visa (e-Visa) under sub-categories such as business, medical, medical attendant, and e-Conference with immediate effect.

Including Oman, the nationals of 156 countries are eligible for e-Visas to enter the Sultanate.

The e-Visa under Tourist Category is presently suspended, the country’s Bureau of Immigration said on Sunday.

In October 2020, India had restored all existing visas—except all types of e-Visas, tourist, and medical visas.

 

