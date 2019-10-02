Omanis abroad to vote on Oct 19

Muscat: The Ministry of Interior set October 19 (Saturday) as the voting date for citizens abroad, as well as members of the Majlis Ash’shura 9th Term Elections Committee and those who assist in the electoral process. The voting will start from 8 am to 8 pm by using the remote voting application on smartphones that support mobile phone chip for telecom operators operating in the Sultanate and enhanced by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). Voting for citizens in Oman will take place on October 27.

A total of 767 candidates including 43 women will be vying for 86 seats in Majlis Ash’shura, which consists of members who are representing the different wilayats elected by direct vote.

