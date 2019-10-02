Main 

Omanis abroad, election committees members to vote Oct 19

Muscat: The Ministry of Interior set Saturday, October 19, 2019 as the voting date for citizens abroad, as well as members of the Majlis A’Shura 9th Term Elections and those who assist in the electoral process.

The voting will start from 8 am to 8 pm of the set day, using the remote voting application on smartphones that support mobile phone chip for telecom operators operating in the Sultanate and enhanced by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). –ONA

