Omani youths take part in UN meet

The Sultanate of Oman is officially part of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth report published by the United Nations Conferences on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The Youth representatives of Oman, Ali al Rahma and Alena Dique (pictured) were invited by the President of ECOSOC, Inga Rhonda King to represent Oman and their youth communities at the United Nations Headquarters earlier this year in April 2019.

The special session also marked the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) 100 years and official UN commemoration of the Centenary.

The report marks the first entry of Oman youth in an international platform of UNCTAD for the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum.

The Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi led the announcement of the official published report by UNCTAD Youth on his social media.

In a media statement from UNCTAD, the UN body on Trade and Development they reinforced the role of global youth, “We believe young people are global game-changers and can play a major role implementing the 2030 Agenda. This report shows us how.”

The set of goals addressed at the ECOSOC Forum by global youth delegates and to be reviewed in-depth at the 2019 High-level Political Forum (HLPF) consisted of Goal 4 Quality Education, Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 10 Reduced Inequalities, Goal 13 Climate Action, Goal 16 Peace Justice and Strong Institutions and Goal 17 Partnerships for the Goals.

The HLPF, a United Nations central platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, provides for the full and effective participation of all States Members of the United Nations and States members of specialized agencies.

The 2019 HLPF, under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly — SDG Summit, will assess progress achieved so far since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015 and provide leadership and guidance on the way forward that would help accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.

Ali al Rahma was appointed as a facilitator of the breakout session at the ECOSOC Youth Forum organised by the United Nations Major Group for Children and Youth, on Youth transitions to decent work: education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in an urban and rural area.

Alena Dique was invited as a speaker for UNCTAD Youth and shared a panel with UN ECOSOC, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and ILO on SDG 8: beyond GDP to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The Forum also gave the opportunity to showcase the significant role to be played by the national and resident community of Oman in securing Oman’s Vision 2040. “I would like to thank His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for leading the way for youth development. This is a moment of great pride for all of us in Oman to have youth represented at a Global Forum. I am honoured to be part of this” says Alena.

Alena Dique is an SDG advocate and representative of UNCTAD Youth in Oman while Ali al Rahma is a Board Member of the Oman American Business Center, and a Senior Business Analyst in one of the largest financial institutions in Oman.

