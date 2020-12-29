Omani youth can apply for small trucks to deliver gas cylinders

Muscat: The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) has said that the last date for Omani youth to register and get 10 small trucks to transport and deliver gas cylinders is January 7.

The only registration for the initiative was opened on December 20 and applicants had to meet certain conditions such as they are Omani, not above exceed 35 years of age, and must be full-time owners of the project.

The applicant shall be not an employee in any sector, even retired, and does not have a commercial register with existing activities. The applicant must have a general diploma and a driver’s license.

The first phase of this program will be limited to the governorate of Muscat.

As part of the efforts to help Omani youth generate their own income, Muscat Gas mobile recently launched a mobile phone application that will help customers to connect with truck drivers to replace empty or buy new cylinders.