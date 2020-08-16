Omani women’s life expectancy above 79 years

The average lifespan of Omanis reached as high as 77.2 years, with 75.2 for men and 79.2 for women at the end of 2019 against 49 years in 1970.

At the same time, the total fertility rate stood at 2.7 births per woman between the age of 15 and 49 years during the period from 2015 to 2019.

According to data from the annual statistical book issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the average life expectancy rate of the total population stood at 78.2 by December 2019 up from 78.1 in the previous year.

“Life expectancy at birth for the total population was started only in 2016,” the report said.

The infant mortality, meanwhile, dropped to 7.9 per 1,000 live births compared to 8.6 in 2018. The Under-five mortality per thousand fell to 10.1 against 11.1 in the previous year.

“Crude birth rate reached 18.8 per 1,000 individuals in 2019, while crude death rates were 1.9 per 1,000 individuals”, the report pointed out.

There has been a significant fall in the maternal mortality rate during the period between 2010 and 2019.

The maternal mortality rate witnessed a significant drop to 10.3 per 100,000 live births at the end of 2019 compared to 26.4 per 100,000 live births in 2018.