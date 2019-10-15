Omani Women’s Day tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development will mark the tenth anniversary of the Omani Women’s Day which falls on October 17 every year. This year’s celebrations will take place in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The new Omani Women’s Association’s building in the Wilayat of Al Awabi will be inaugurated on Wednesday as part of the celebrations. The Omani Women’s Association will throw a party to mark the occasion at the Al Naman Palace Hall in the Wilayat of Barka. The official celebration will be held on Thursday at the College of Education in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq.

The Ministry of Social Development will conduct a series of social field researches and studies with the aim of supporting women’s managerial skills.

