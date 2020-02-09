Main Oman Sports 

Omani women shooters win 7 medals

Oman Observer

Sharjah: Omani women shooters won 7 medals (3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze) at the conclusion of the pistol shooting events part of the Arab Games currently taking place in Sharjah.

Oman’s women shooters dominated the 25m Pistol Women Individuals events on Sunday winning a gold medal and a bronze medal. Oman’s woman shooting team comprised of Wadha al Balushia, Suhair al Jahmani and Houriya al Yahiaea also won a gold medal in the 50m women pistol teams after securing 36-1677 points.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5154 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Aki reminisces about Habsi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Aki reminisces about Habsi

Manchester City hailed as Premier League greats

Oman Observer Comments Off on Manchester City hailed as Premier League greats

Roland-Jones ready to ‘start from scratch’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Roland-Jones ready to ‘start from scratch’