Omani women shooters strike rich haul at Arab Games, bag three gold

Muscat: Omani women shooters won 7 medals (3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze) at the conclusion of the pistol shooting events part of the Arab Games currently taking place in Sharjah.
Oman’s women shooters dominated the 25m Pistol Women Individuals events on Sunday winning a gold medal and a bronze medal. Oman’s women shooting team comprised of Wadha al Balushi, Suhair al Jahmani and Houriya al Yahyai, who also won a gold medal in the 50m women pistol teams event after securing 36-1677 points.

