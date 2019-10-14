Main 

Omani Women Photographers Exhibition opens tomorrow

Muscat: The 10th exhibition of Omani women photographers will be inaugurated on Tuesday under the auspices of Her Highness Sayyida Taghrid bint Turki al Said at the Photographic Society of Oman affiliated to Sultan Qaboos High Center for Culture and Science in the Wilayat of Al Seeb.

The exhibition comes as part of the Sultanate ‘s celebrations of Omani Women’s Day which falls on October 17 every year. The exhibition features 36 works by 26 Omani photographers on display. The exhibition will last till October 31. –ONA

 

 

