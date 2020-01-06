Omani women golfers show promise

Muscat, Jan 6 – Asma al Rashdi, Jumana al Obaidani and Hoaida al Barwani impressed at the recently concluded 23rd edition of the GCC golf championship for youth (U-18), and the sixth edition of junior category (U-15), the first edition of the cadet (U-13) and the fifth edition of the junior (girls) category which was held in Muscat last week. The trio managed to clinch the bronze medal in their first participation in the GCC tournament in Muscat. The Omani women proved their capability to be tough competitors among the GCC golfers. The UAE team clinched the gold medal while Qatar came in second and the Sultanate won the bronze.

In the individual event, Rima al Helo from UAE clinched the gold medal while Nada Meer from Qatar received the silver medal. Alia al Emadi from UAE won the bronze medal. Asma al Rashdi, a member of the Oman national golf team, expressed her satisfaction on the achievement. “We have triumphed despite insufficient training and preparation due to our studies abroad. Golf is a sport which requires continuous and comprehensive training. However, we had training for a lesser period but succeeded to win the bronze medal,” she added.

The bronze winning performance has put the spotlight on women’s golf especially after the local golf body got the association status. The newly established Oman Golf Association is expected to groom the potential women golfers for more international exposure.

Asma shed light on the team’s experience during the GCC tournament. “Golf matches can last for five hours and the players need to play under the Sun and the humidity was too high on some days. In addition to that, the number of the ladies participation is increasing and the competitions are getting more difficult,” Al Rashdi said.

The ace golfer said the team will do their best to grow and develop further and to be able to compete for the top places in the upcoming participations. “Our focus now is to compete for clinching the first place award at teams level as well as to be tough competitor in individual category,” Asma added.

Another Oman player Jumana al Ghaidani said the team’s first tournament ended on a successful note. “It was the first women’s national team participation at the GCC tournament. We could not have a full training prior the tournament but then managed to register this accomplishment in our first GCC level participation,” she said.

“It was not easy to play at Ghala course which is ranked as a tough golf course. It was challenging to everyone specially it was the first challenge for the team. The team members tried to reduce number of shots and score more points and position at the top places. Our ambition is to have more Omani women taking up golf and I am ready to support them,” Juamana concluded.

Related