Omani women continue to break glass ceilings

Expat peers celebrate their triumph

MUSCAT: The Omani Women’s Day is a milestone where half of the society pause for a while, ponder over their achievements and plan to further enhance their role in the March of the New Renaissance. Women from various sectors of the society came together virtually to celebrate the day which falls on October 17 while their expatriate counterparts greeted them for their successes.

Here are the thoughts of 11 women who are just as joyous and supportive of the achievements of their Omani women counterparts.

Sayyida Jumana bint Saeed al Busaidi

“Omani women gained great civil rights in addition to those rights that Islam honoured them with, and we are in the Sultanate of Oman; His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul, brought about a major shift in women’s rights, which enabled her to take the lead in the wide knowledge space. It has become an important component of the three state authorities. For this; The issue of women’s rights in Oman has never been a controversial topic; Because of the great confidence that was granted to it after it proved its worth, not by luck or by chance, but rather as a result of the agreement of the main components, which are political confidence, good training, and determination.”

Maryam Hamad al Sharji

Director of Real Estate Development Centre

Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning

“Every October 17th, I look forward with delight as Omani Women are set on stage to showcase with pride how far they have come in achieving their dreams. And the numbers keep going up every year. To my fellow female Omani architects, our presence in this field in these times is essential. Let your voice be heard with grace at the round table and don’t forget your hard hat on site. Kudos to every Omani woman making her mark and especially to the Omani Women trailblazers and pioneers who are setting the tracks for young Omani ladies into unexplored fields.”

Al Ghaliya Nasser al Farsi

A pharmacist who is doing her final training course feels that women are the foundation bricks of a nation .

“Today, it’s important to reshape our perception of a typical strong woman; all women are sublime whether you’re a homemaker or a businesswoman. Let us enhance our consciousness level by empowering each other in businesswoman aspects of life.”

Fatma al Balushi

Director of HRMS

“On this day, I urge all women to embrace your greatness, you are enough because you are a woman. Love yourself and continue your contribution to a better world.”

Nasra al Adawi

Poet

“I can only be grateful to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said (may Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace) for his visionary to mark this day where we celebrate the milestones of Omani women. It also serves us as a reminder that we need to put more efforts in empowering women economically in particular those who are vulnerable due to life circumstances in order to support themselves and their families.”

Fatma Mohammed Ibrahim al Bolushi

Director of HRMS Department, Ministry of Health

“October 17 is a special day for the Omani woman. Through His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may God have mercy on him, the Omani woman is being recognized for her efforts in building the Omani Renaissance alongside the men. As an Omani woman, I am proud of myself on this day and I am more proud of being a nurse. I strive in the fields of work and struggle. To save the lives of patients in light of these difficult circumstances with Covid-19, along with the rest of the medical staff and all other bodies that seek to preserve the safety of our high homeland. I congratulate all the beautiful women of Oman on the Omani Women’s Day.”

Sumayya al Harthy

Businesswoman

“Today we are proud to watch Omani women contribute and shoulder national responsibilities together with their male counterparts in all areas of national life. And I, as a businesswoman, encourage all women who wish to start to be themselves and more passionate and stronger and to be ideal to all women around the world.”

Syeda Tabinda Bukhari

Economist

“A woman often perceived weak physiologically, is actually the source of strength, not just for herself, but for her parents, Siblings, children, her community and the world as a whole. She just needs to recognise this strength that lies within her And the day she does she becomes a force to be reckoned with. I always hear people saying men need to support women more, I personally think it’s women who need to support women more. There’s nothing stronger than two women supporting each other !

Dr Farida Yusuff

“I thank all the MEN in my family. My father, brother, husband, son and grandson for letting me be ME. MEN and WOMEN complement one another. Not compete. To all the women I know, let us support and encourage one another. Let us turn to one another on our good days and bad days. Let us lead by example. We, women, are here to save the world.”

Rabia Sheikh

Retail Manager

We are Woman

We are Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and it goes on

We are strong, smart, crafty

We are passionate, courageous, generous

We have action, emotion, devotion

We have hope, beauty, power

We have brain and we know how to use it

We give you life

We give you respect, love, gratitude

We believe in you

We nurture you, fight for you

& deserve nothing less from you

Aliya Saud Patankar

Principal Advisor

Tasneem Horizon

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” Whilst it needs both men and women to create our future generations, it is only a woman who is empowered to bear and give birth to a male – such is the high status of women! She helps create build and nurture the dreams of herself and those around her. Someone who will smile through all the times whether good or bad.”