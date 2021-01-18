Omani veteran takes up Kilimanjaro Challenge

At an age when most people are cooling their legs at home post their work life, Hamed al Harthi has been a man on the pursuit of a unique mission.

The 62-year-old professional trail and long-distance runner is preparing an ambitious plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania under 12 hours.

Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano which is Africa’s highest mountain and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world at a height of 5,895 metres above sea level.

The Omani veteran has some noble reasons to go on this challenging mission.

Al Harthi has taken upon the climb as a self-challenge and also to create awareness about people suffering from autism. He also wishes to inspire the younger generation in Oman to take up long distance running.

The senior runner will be taking upon the challenge on January 29th at 6 am.

Hamed has been busy with the preparations for the mission for more than six months. He was actively training for UTMB Thailand as well but unfortunately could not make it due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The sexagenarian will be having a focused training session for 7-10 days before the day of the challenge.

Hamed will be traversing a distance of 50-55 km and the route and distance will depend on the weather conditions.

The Omani man stated he was looking at the mission as something that would allow him to push the envelope and raise the bar.

“I always aim to challenge myself by trying something new outside my comfort zone. Long-distance running has provided me a platform to explore my abilities and push them beyond normal limit and I look forward to completing my goal in Kilimanjaro,’’ he added.

