Omani Vegetable Oils, Derivatives Company reports annual production volume of 50,000 tonnes

Muscat: The annual production volume recorded by the Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives Company in 2020 has touched 50,000 tonnes of vegetable oils (cooking oils), such as palm oil products, sunflower oil, corn oil, and other vegetable oil products, informed Eng Mohammed Ahmed Jaboob, Commercial Manager at Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives Company.

“These products are available in major commercial stores, supermarkets and retail companies. Additionally, the company adopts multi-channel distribution method throughout the Middle East and Africa, and undertakes significant efforts to expand its business to meet the needs of customers in the emerging markets,” Jaboob pointed out.

It is worthwhile to mention that the factory was established in 2005 in Raysut Industrial City in Dhofar as an initiative of Dhofar Cattle Feed Company, Dhofar Insurance Company, and Dhofar International Development and Investments Holding Company. The Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives Company has its own subsidiaries and branch offices in Muscat, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. –ONA

