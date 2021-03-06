Omani trucks can enter Qatar via Saudi Arabia’s Al Salwa land border

MUSCAT, MARCH 6 – Omani commercial trucks will be allowed to enter Qatar via Saudi Arabia’s Al Salwa land border, said the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Thursday.

OCCI said that the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has received a letter which says the Salwa port land border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are ready to receive Omani commercial trucks travelling to and from the Sultanate.

In January, Saudi Customs at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar resumed operations, with the port receiving a number of arrivals the moment it opened.

Travellers arriving through the port completed standard customs and health-related procedures that are customary at all entry points into the kingdom.

Saudi customs said they began cooperating with all government agencies operating at the port immediately after both countries announced they would open their air, land and sea borders following the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) decision.

The breakthrough agreement aimed at ending a three-year diplomatic dispute between the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt with Doha.