Omani trainee pilot dies in Spain crash

An Omani trainee pilot and his instructor died in crash during a flight training mission in Spain on Friday, the Sultanate’s Embassy in Madrid said
The plane carrying a 27-year-old Saud bin Hamad al Mawali and 40-year-old Victor VG of AeroLink Flight Academy left Barcelona’s Sabadell Airport at 6 pm and was expected to land at Reus at 8:30 pm on Friday.
In a statement, the embassy said, “The Sultanate’s Embassy in Madrid mourns the death of Saud bin Hamad al Mawali, who died on October 10, following the crash of a plane during a flight training mission in Spain, along with the instructor of the aviation school.”

