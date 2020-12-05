Omani tourism sector shows signs of recovery

There are some optimistic signs of recovery for the Omani tourism sector.

Although the percentage sounds and looks intimidating — with a sharp drop by 97.4 per cent in October 2020 incoming tourists vs October 2019 — the overall 7,000 tourists that decided to visit Oman are pure oxygen for the crippled hospitality industry players.

According to the Sultanate’s National Center of Statistics and Information (NSCI), the visitors who preferred Oman for their short holidays were mostly from other GCC countries, showing a strong cultural bond with our neighbours.

However, far are the memories of a buzzling Port Mina Qaboos and the packed waterfront of Muttrah. Up until March this year, Oman was one of the most attractive cruise destinations in the region. Countless tourists from Europe, and in particular from Italy and Germany, used to shop around the small streets of the traditional markets.

Merchants had learned some words in their languages so that they could appeal with a “Buonasera bella Signora” to the beautiful Italian ladies looking for jewels and souvenirs. We are unlikely to see such a scene again until probably mid 2021.

The number of incoming flights has been marginal.

Such an unfortunate timing for this pandemic, given the majestic project of the new airport in Muscat. But looking at the bright side of the misfortune, the hotels in Oman have attracted the local community to enjoy stunning staycations in the world-class hospitality properties along the coastline and in the interior of the Sultanate, for a fraction of the usual price.

Amazing promotions have generated interest among Omani and foreigners alike and kept some of the household names afloat despite the deep crisis.

So, looking at October 2020 — dwarfed by October 2019 — does not really render justice to the gigantic performance compared to the more recent September 2020. In other words, hope is not over, and the industry is far from dead. The geography of Oman is one of the most spectacular in the world.

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salim al Mahrouqi, spoke recently about the appeal that the mountains of Oman — especially Jabal al Akhdhar — have in the eyes of the local and regional population as well as international tourists.

Hotels such as Anantara and Alila have been featured as some of the world’s best and they are on the bucket list of many keen travel connoisseurs.

Meanwhile, according to a report issued by the UNWTO (United Nation World Tourism Organization) more than 70 per cent of the global tourism destinations have reopened.

Of aggregate 217 tracked destinations, 152 have eased restrictions on international tourism, a significant increment from September 1, when the total number was 115. The countries that are currently not accepting any tourists whatsoever is 59, down from 93 a month before.

There is hope in the tourism industry and signs are now showing more clearly.

For my birthday weekend in early December, I wanted to spend a night in a nice hotel by the beach here in Malaysia, where I have been ever since the beginning of the pandemic.

To my surprise, the hotel was fully booked. The kind receptionist informed me that they were also surprised by the sudden jump in bookings.

Bad news for my birthday staycation. Great news for the tourism sector.

