Omani team wins Innovation Award

MUSCAT, NOV 6 – An innovative concept that helps production of sustainable nutritious fish feed with high levels of protein has helped Omani team Mahya Company to bag the Best Innovation Award at the Injaz Al Arab’s 13th Annual Arab Young Entrepreneurs Competition on Wednesday. The 13th Annual Young Arab Entrepreneurs competition, held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, at the Kempinski Hotel was attended by ministers and other government representatives. “The concept of ‘ecologically friendly fish feed’ is a novel idea that is highly feasible and sustainable for the regional fish farming to implement,” the citation read.

Two Omani teams had participated in the Injaz Al Arab’s 13th Annual Arab Young Entrepreneurs Competition. The competition was part of a two-day event consisting of panel discussions, competitions that tested their ability to market competitions and adverse scenarios of entrepreneurship. More than 80 students from across Mena region vied for the coveted ‘Company of the Year’, ‘Product of the Year’ and ‘Social Impact’ awards. Over 500 people including senior government officials and public figures were in attendance at the awards ceremony. This year’s competition was a culmination or 19 teams from Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Algeria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt Tunisia, Palestine, Qatar, Yemen and Palestine.