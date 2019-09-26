Omani Students’ Society in Adelaide showcase traditions at cultural night

ADELAIDE: Omani Students’ Society of South Australia participated in a cultural night in Adelaide, Australia.

The Omani corner showcased a variety of Omani traditional handcrafts and documentary pictures that showcased a wide environmental and geographical diversity which the Sultanate enjoys.

The corner also offered its visitors a chance to have their names written in Arabic calligraphy through which the visitors got to see the beauty of Arabic calligraphy.

The visitors were also privileged to wear Omani traditional costumes and take some pictures as mementos. The corner offered Omani cuisines for nominal fees with the aim to support Adelaide’s charity institutions.

“The cultural night is a rich experience that let us inform the world about our culture and its diversity. We got to know other cultures. The curiosity to learn about the others is advocated by Islam with the object to support coexistence and tolerance,” said Lujaina bint Khalfan al Mahrouqi, Deputy Speaker of the Society.

Ahmed bin Muhammed al Kindi, Public Relations Officer, hailed the Omani corner saying that it achieved desired goal of informing others about Omani culture. He also thanked all the participants who made the corner to look attractive.