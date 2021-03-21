Omani students in UK gearing up for time difference, sunny days and Ramadhan

MUSCAT, MARCH 21 – On March 28 the time difference between Oman and the UK will be three hours. It was four hours since October. The change in the clock occurs twice a year, as it goes one hour back at 2 am on the last Sunday in October and goes forward 1 hour at 1 am on the last Sunday in March.

Interestingly, some people do not notice the change, as most devices that are connected to the Internet, do the change automatically.

Some people have a genuine grievance of losing one hour of sleep that particular night. The good side of this change is that the hours of daylight increase. This also means that people can stay outside the home for long hours.

For Majid al Rahbi, a final year student at the University of West of England, the winter nights are ‘gloomy’ because of “too cold and long”.

From the perspective of Covid, by March 29, according to the UK government’s website, the stay-at-home rule will come to end. This means that people — with other households or within the ‘rule of six’ — will be allowed to meet outside.

However, in England, all shops will not be allowed to open until April 12. For the Omani students, this means some ray of hope, including the change in the clock.

“The latter means that they will have longer daylight hours, with which they can do plenty of activities. This includes meeting only one of their friends, doing exercises outside the home, and having enough time to go shopping for necessary things.”

Majid said the change in the clock means sunnier days. For the Omanis families in Bristol and the UK in general, an extra hour of daylight means that they can take their children out or play at their nearest parks.

Majid said shorter daylight hours mean that the night comes fast, and people hurry to go back home. People stay longer hours at home during the winter. For Majid, longer daylight hours mean staying at the library for longer hours, which means more productive days.

As the clock changes in the month of Shaaban, according to the Islamic calendar, some students say that the long daylight hours also mean fasting for long hours in Ramadhan.

Ramadhan will probably begin in the UK on April 14. On that day, the Fajr prayer is going to be at 4.34 am, while the Magrib prayer is going to be at 8.06 pm. This means that Muslims in the UK will be fasting for around 15 hours and 32 minutes. In Oman, however, Muslims will fast for 14 hours and 4 minutes.

Omani students in Bristol are looking forward to the end of the third lockdown, the clock change, and enjoying Eid in the UK.

Saud al Busaidi