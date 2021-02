WASHINGTON: The Cultural Attaché’s Office at Oman Embassy here said that Omani students in the Texas, partly overwhelmed by a winter storm, are safe and sound. The office described the students’ conditions as “good and reassuring”. In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr Talal Mohammed al Balushi, Cultural Attaché at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Washington, said that the snow storm swept through the south-western side of Texas and that the University of North Texas is far from the centre of the storm.

Dr Talal stressed that weather conditions there are stable, and he advised Omani students to stick to the instructions issued by the university and US authorities.

Meanwhile, some 8.8 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Sunday evening, CNN quoted authorities as saying, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week. Millions of Texans are still being advised to boil water before using, though all power plants were back online over the weekend and power had been restored to most homes as the weather returned to normal.— Agencies