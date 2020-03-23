CORONAVIRUS Local 

Omani students in Australia can now study from home

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia said that it has been officially notified by many universities that their learning system has been fully transformed for the online Study platform.

In a statement, the consulate affirmed that all students wishing to return to the Sultanate and continue their studies remotely must observe the following:

Ensuring the availability of tools to help them study online during their time in the Sultanate.

Finish all procedures related to university, accommodation and other personal obligations before departure.

Commitment to all safety measures while travelling between different airports on the way back to the Sultanate.

Commitment to the measures of home quarantine approved by the Supreme Committee for a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the coronavirus (Covid 19).

The Sultanate’s Consulate to Australia made it clear that it is obligated to pay the monthly allocations on time for students enrolled in studies and who wish to continue studying online, either from within the country of scholarship or from within the Sultanate.

The consulate stated that the universities that converted to education via electronic platforms are:

University of Adelaide and Adelaide College

Latrobe University and Latrobe College

Murdoch University and Phoenix Academy

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5546 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Rafo marks Armed Forces Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rafo marks Armed Forces Day

Abbas hails Oman’s support to Palestinian cause

Oman Observer Comments Off on Abbas hails Oman’s support to Palestinian cause

Scotsman daily hails Oman as ‘The Hidden Gem of the ME’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scotsman daily hails Oman as ‘The Hidden Gem of the ME’