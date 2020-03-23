Omani students in Australia can now study from home

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia said that it has been officially notified by many universities that their learning system has been fully transformed for the online Study platform.

In a statement, the consulate affirmed that all students wishing to return to the Sultanate and continue their studies remotely must observe the following:

Ensuring the availability of tools to help them study online during their time in the Sultanate.

Finish all procedures related to university, accommodation and other personal obligations before departure.

Commitment to all safety measures while travelling between different airports on the way back to the Sultanate.

Commitment to the measures of home quarantine approved by the Supreme Committee for a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the coronavirus (Covid 19).

The Sultanate’s Consulate to Australia made it clear that it is obligated to pay the monthly allocations on time for students enrolled in studies and who wish to continue studying online, either from within the country of scholarship or from within the Sultanate.

The consulate stated that the universities that converted to education via electronic platforms are:

University of Adelaide and Adelaide College

Latrobe University and Latrobe College

Murdoch University and Phoenix Academy