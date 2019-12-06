Omani student stabbed to death in London

Muscat: A Omani student, Mohammed bin Abdullah al Araimi, studying in the UK was stabbed to death near Harrods in London on Friday.

The Sultanate’s embassy in the UK condemned the incident and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The embassy said that it was closely following the circumstances that led to the accident with the competent British authorities.

According to BBC, Al Araimi who was killed near Harrods in Knightsbridge is one of the three men stabbed to death in London in little over 12 hours.

Al Araimi, 26, was found unconscious near to Harrods just after midnight after police had been called over reports of a stabbing.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene at 00:39 GMT.

The Ministry of Higher Education also extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased student Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Ali Al-Araimi.

Exauce Ngimbi, 22, was attacked in Hackney, east London, on Thursday afternoon and four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ngimbi who was killed in Clarence Mews in Hackney died following an altercation involving a group of people.

A 14-year-old boy is among the four people to have been arrested and has been taken to a police station, the Met said.

Two 26-year-old men and a 23-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.