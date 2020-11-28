Omani specs for energy efficient appliances under evaluation

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 28

As a part of the national plan for rationalising electrical energy consumption, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has implemented energy efficiency specs for home appliances, in cooperation with the Authority for Regulation of Public Services (APSR) with support from the Implementation Unit of Oman Vision 2040.

Ministerial Decree 107/2018 mandates the affixing of energy efficiency labels for air conditioners in accordance with energy efficiency standards for air-conditioners. Following the issuance of the decree, the Ministry has embarked on the process of formulating corresponding standards for four key categories of household electrical appliances and fixtures, which includes refrigerators, freezers, water heaters, washing machines and LED lights.

According to the Directorate-General of Specifications and Metrology at the Ministry, these four sets of standards are currently being evaluated by various stakeholders. The feedback of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has also been solicited.

The Ministry hopes to implement these standards of specifications within one year from the date of the approval of the ministerial decision binding the implementation of these specifications. The Omani standard specifications for electric energy efficiency labels for household electrical appliances obligate manufacturers and the suppliers of these devices to provide more energy efficient appliances in the local market. Energy consumption levels will be specified on each appliance.

