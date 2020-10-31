Omani specs for diesel fuel under finalisation

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, OCT 31

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has completed preparation of the draft of Omani standard specifications for diesel used as an automotive fuel. These specifications are based on the European standard EN 590: 2013 + A1: 2017 (Euro 5) related to “vehicle fuel — diesel” requirements and methods of testing. These Omani standard specifications will determine the requirements and test methods for diesel used as fuel for vehicles which are marketed and delivered in the Sultanate of Oman.

Nadia bint Mohammad al Siyabiyah (pictured), Head of the Chemical and Petroleum Products Specifications Department at the ministry, said: The Omani standard specifications were prepared as part of the plans of the Directorate General of Standards and Metrology. These Omani standard specifications define fuel as a mixture of liquid hydrocarbon compounds produced by refining crude oil, suitable for use as fuel for internal combustion engines which work with spark, and it may contain additives to improve the quality of the fuel.”

She added: “The draft of the Omani standards dealt with the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and defined it as the total aromatic hydrocarbon content which is less than the monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbon content. It also defined fuel additives as chemicals designed to be mixed with fuels, usually in small quantities, with the aim of increasing the efficiency of desired properties or preventing unwanted properties.”

