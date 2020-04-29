Omani-Saudi relations are constructive: Ambassador

Muscat: Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the Sultanate, has said that Omani and Saudi relations enjoy joint Royal attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, and that these relations are “constructive and distinguished.”

The ambassador pointed out that communication between officials of both countries is continuously activated for the sake of coordinating cooperation and selecting the best examples to develop different sectors.

The ambassador described the road linking the two countries as “vital”. Some technical hindrances delayed its completion, but they are being resolved, said Al Thaqafi, noting that the longer section of the road falls in Saudi Arabia due to the fact that it passes through the Empty Quarter.

Al Thaqafi pointed out that the road offers scopes for great commercial exchange. While Oman has a large volume of fish produce highly needed in the Saudi market, Saudi Arabia provides the Omani market with large quantities of dairy products, vegetables and petrochemicals.

Al Thaqafi commended Oman Vision 2040 supervised by His Majesty Sultan Haitham. He said that the Sultanate, by implementing the strategy, is set to enter a new phase of development based on economic diversification, coupled with the dual potential of the country’s ideal geographic location and human resources.

Saudi investments in the Sultanate are numerous, including power generation and water desalination, said the KSA ambassador. He added that the Omani-Saudi Business Forum, which held two sessions in 2018 and 2019, provides excellent opportunities to businessmen to discuss promising investment projects. –ONA