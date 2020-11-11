Omani Researcher conducts study on association between vitamin intake and respiratory complaint

London: Dr Suzana al Moosawi and colleagues from Imperial College London, School of Public Health, conducted a study recently on the association between vitamin intake and respiratory complaints in adults from the UK.

The study examined a group of 6,115 people aged 19 years and above.

The study resulted in people who are deficient on vitamins A, E and D are having more respiratory issues, considering other factors like smoking and overweight. Moreover, the study found that those who consumed more of the vitamins were less likely to have respiratory complaints.

‏Dr Suzana said: “We all know that good diet is the base of well health as the study results confirmed the importance of a general diet, and the need to have vitamins A and E. While for vitamin D, the diet may not be able to supply the body with its requirements, so it’s advised to take supplements, especially for those who have vitamin D deficiency.

The researchers recommended that further research is required to assess the implications of the current study in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Suzana al Moosawi, Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health, Senior Teaching Fellow in Public Health, Imperial College London.

Dr Suzana is a public health nutritionist and a nutritional epidemiologist whose primary research stems around chrono-nutrition, the science of understanding how timing of eating influences health.

Dr Al Moosawi holds a BSc in Human Nutrition and a PhD in Public Health Nutrition from Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. Between 2010 and 2013, she acted as an investigator scientist at the MRC Human Nutrition Research, Cambridge, where she conducted research on a several cross-sectional surveys and longitudinal cohorts including the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey Rolling Programme, the 1946 British Birth Cohort and the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children.

Dr Al Moosawi holds multiple awards from the British Council for promoting nutrition education in low to middle-income countries. She continues to pursue her research on the relationship between circadian rhythms of eating and dietary patterns, and metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Dr Al Moosawi is a member of the NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health. –ONA