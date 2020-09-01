Omani referees participate in virtual meeting of IKF

Muscat: Oman’s international karate referees participated in the distance virtual meeting through video meeting platform which was conducted by the international karate federation on Saturday 29 August 2020. The following international Referees participated: Ahmed al Zakawani , Salim al Qutaiti, Hilal al Abdali, Suleiman al Hinai,Yusuf al Siyabi and Nesma Wnas. The meeting was opened by Antonio Espinos the president of the International Karate Federation in presence of Khafiere Escalanti the head of Referees committee under the International Federation and the participation of 300 international referees from 95 countries.

The president welcomed the attendees and wished them good luck in their Referring endeavour. After that, they explained the procedures to be followed by everybody while dealing with COVID-19 which has spread recently. Khafiere Escalanti, the head of the Referees Committee, explained a number of points concerning registration procedures and renewing the international Refereeing license. Finally, they answered all inquiries and the attendees questions related to the international Refereeing Rules implemented from the beginning of January 2020.