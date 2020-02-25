Omani products to be showcased in Rwanda

Cutting-edge products from the Sultanate will be on display at the Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX) due to take place in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, during February 29 to March 3, 2020.

Organised by Ithraa, Oman’s investment and export development agency, Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madayn, the high-profile four-day show is designed to boost trade relations between Rwanda and Oman.

Held at the Kigali Convention Centre, the exhibition is expected to showcase 80 leading Omani businesses from food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction and logistics.

Ayman al Hasani (pictured), OPEX Committee Head explained: “For a small, landlocked country in East Africa, Rwanda has long been punching above its weight. With real GDP growth at 8.7 per cent in 2019, higher than the regional average. In fact, the World Bank predicts Rwanda to be the only Sub-Saharan African country projected to grow above 8 per cent in 2020.”

Ithraa’s Director-General added: “While our trade relations with Rwanda are good we’re confident we can do a lot better and this is why we’re holding an OPEX in Kigali. The entire OPEX Team is focused on increasing the flow of Omani exports into Rwanda. Today, Africa is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world. Household consumption has increased even faster than its GDP in recent years. In light of this increasing affluence, Africa’s emerging economies, like Rwanda, clearly present exciting opportunities for Omani exporters.”

In addition to the trade show, the four day programme will include B2B meetings with Rwandan business representatives as well as trade discussions with the Rwandan Development Board and the Rwandan Private Sector Federation.

OPEX is a trade show designed to promote Omani products exported to over 130 countries. Since its launch in 2012 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, OPEX has seen a steady increase in the number of participating companies.

“Omani firms understand that business is won at OPEX trade shows and they want a share of that success. The visitor turnout we’ve seen at OPEX shows over the past few years has been incredible, this reflects the quality of Omani companies exhibiting at the shows. Their products are in great demand,” remarked Al Hasani.