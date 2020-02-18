Omani products showcased at Gulfood 2020

A variety of showcased Omani products are attracting visitors, investors, industrialists, business owners, agents and suppliers at the ongoing annual food and hospitality event – Gulfood 2020 in Dubai. The Sultanate’s participation in the exhibition is represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn in cooperation with Ithraa.

Eng Dawood bin Salim al Hadabi, Director General of Samayil Industrial City, stated that Gulfood 2020 is presenting an ideal platform to meet with potential investors who are willing to invest in any of the industrial cities that fall under the umbrella of Madayn including Samayil Industrial City.

“Samayil Industrial City is designed according to the best international standards taking into consideration the environmental and civil defence requirements as well as the social and recreational aspects for the employees based in the industrial city and the population of the Wilayat,” Al Hadabi pointed out.

The total area of Samayil Industrial City has touched 7.5 million sqm divided into several industrial sectors, which include the food sector.

“We are aiming through this platform to attract new investments to the Sultanate through highlighting the available investment opportunities in Madayn’s industrial cities, and brief the visitors on the incentives included in the new investment regulations of Madayn.”

Marketing Officials of the Omani companies which are present at the Sultanate’s pavilion at Gulfood 2020 emphasised that such specialised food exhibitions play a key role in spreading awareness on the Omani products to different markets. According to the participants, Gulfood allows the companies to explore potential collaborations and sign bilateral trade agreements.

A number of Omani companies and factories from the food industry are participating in this event under the umbrella of Madayn.

These companies include Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Salalah Macaroni Company, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Sweets of Oman Company, Al Joudah Food Tech Lab, Al Bahja Group, and Al Zain Poultry Farms. Gulfood 2020, which will conclude on Thursday, is witnessing the participation of more than 200 countries represented by 5,000 companies spread over 120 national pavilions.

