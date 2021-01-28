Omani products expo in Nizwa

@amal92alriyami

The Omani Enterprise Exhibition was inaugurated at Nizwa Grand Mall on Wednesday by Shaikh Rashid bin Said al Kalbani, Wali of Nizwa, in the presence of Eng Hamad bin Said bin Nasser al Rabkhi, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in the Governorate of Dakhiliyah.

The wali and the participants toured the exhibition stalls of nearly 50 Omani small and medium enterprises. The products on show include women’s clothing, food products, jewellery and accessories, perfumes and incense, Omani resources, care products, and handicrafts among others.

The exhibition, organised by the OCCI in cooperation with the East Coast Exhibition Organising Company, is aimed at encouraging SMEs and supporting government’s plans to promote entrepreneurship initiatives launched for the economic development of the Sultanate. It would also enhance the important role played by these institutions.

It is part of a plan drawn up by the Chamber, through which it aims to provide the knowledge necessary for the success of small and medium enterprises. The exhibition would also give more exposure to business owners on the sector.

Related