Omani ports post positive results in Q1, 2020

A high rise in number of handling, cargo and export operations marked the quarterly performance of Omani ports in 2020 at a time direct import from global destinations also saw a boost, thanks to tremendous efforts exerted by Asyad Group, which linked the Sultanate’s ports with regional counterparts.

Working in cooperation with other government departments concerned, Asyad launched a promotional campaign targeting international routes and showcasing a range of competitive incentives, including facilitation of customs and clearing formalities.

In the first quarter of 2020, Omani ports received a total of 16.6 million tons of general and liquid products, of them 12.1 million were general goods and 4.5 million as liquid derivatives. As for containers, the Sultanate’s ports received a total of 1.4 million standard containers (TEUs) during the first quarter of 2020.

As many as 2,500 vessels visited the Sultanate’s ports over the first three months of 2020.

In terms of imports, a total of 35,000 vehicles and equipment were received, in addition to a total of 588,300 heads of cattle.

Under current circumstances of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Asyad offered all possible incentives to secure local market requirements for livestock from different Asian, African, and European countries. As a result of direct and consistent import, the Sultanate’s markets enjoy abundance in the display.

Eng. Said bin Hamoud al-Ma’awali, CEO of Oman Dry Dock and Oman Shipping, said that his company transported more than 22,000 containers along its route with Indian ports. He added that Oman Shipping continued to operate its fleet in full swing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Ma’awali explained that the company allocates four container carriers and operates three direct shipping lines, saving time and money of investors. The company’s fleet, which consists of 56 carriers, reaches out to 200 different ports on the world’s continents. By the beginning of 2020, four new dry bulk carriers joined the company’s fleet.

First quarterly results of the Port of Sohar point to 18% increase in dry bulk handling, in addition to 2 percent increase in liquid product handling the number of ships that called on the Sultanate’s ports over the first three months of 2020 increased by 4 percent to 852 vessels, compared to the corresponding period in 2019. This coincided with a 15 percent rise in port operations for the same period while ship operations increased by 90 percent during the first quarter.

Mohammed bin Oufait al-Shanfari, Manager at Port of Salalah, said that container handling operations in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 28 percent, compared to the corresponding period last year. The volume of imports also increased, to keep pace with the rising demand for foodstuff (vegetables, fruits).

Port activity at Salalah also saw an 18 percent rise, while imports increased by 13% and container handling volume surged by 23 percent.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Abri, CEO of Asyad’s Marafi, said that more than 50 direct voyages were operated with Bandar Abbas port and Jasek Port of the Islamic Republic of Iran since the launch of the regional maritime route. The number of vessels increased to 14, said al-Abri, adding that Marafi increased the number of direct import voyages from the country of origin through the operation of a number of vessels used exclusively for the transport of various types of vegetables and fruits by using large deep-cool containers in cooperation with government departments concerned. ONA