Omani population crosses 60pc mark

Even as the total population has dropped in the recent months, Omanis crossed the 60-percent mark on Saturday August 15.

According to the latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the number of Omanis now form the bulk 60.60 per cent to reach 2.728,724 against 1,775,577 expatriates.

The total population in the Sultanate now stands at 4,504,301 people.

The highest expatriate numbers in the past five years was on April 26, 2017, when they accounted for 46 per cent of the population.

The governorate of Muscat continues to be home for the highest number of 573,706 Omanis while the lowest number is in the Al Wusta with 25,863 nationals.

In its Vision 2050 report, the ministry of health projected that the total population in the Sultanate would double and become slightly more than seven million in 2050.

“The population is expected to age and the elderly population, aged 60 years and above, is expected to increase to about 13.1 per cent of the Omani population, compared with 6.1 per cent in 2012, and their absolute numbers will increase about five fold”, the ministry said in a report.