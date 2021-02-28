Omani physician wins Michael Davidson Award for thoracic surgeons

TEXAS: Dr Qassim bin Saleh al Abri, Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Specialist, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has won the Michael Davidson Structural Heart Surgery of the United States Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS).

STS, a reference in surgical operations, seeks to promote cardiac and thoracic surgeries and scientific development worldwide. The award eternalises Dr Michael Davidson who was killed in 2015 performing his duty in this type of profession in which he scaled new heights. The award advances the mission initiated by Dr Michael to improve the specialty of heart surgery.

Dr Qassim said in comments: “The annual award is granted to physicians nominated by their respective hospitals, along with their biodata and samples of professional practice. Once short-listed, each candidate provides a plan clearly envisioning the accomplishment of their objectives and ways to benefit from the expected outcome. A specialised committee picks up the best of the plans. This year, the arbitrators decided to grant the award to me and to a physician from the State of Boston.”

Dr Qassim graduated from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, SQU, in 2011. He was one of the best performers in his batch. He was selected to join the SQU Hospital’s department of cardiovascular surgery in 2011. In 2014, he was sent to study specialisation of heart surgery at Miguel University, Canada. In July 2020, he completed the study and obtained Fellowship of Canadian Surgeons College in October 2020. — ONA