Omani photographers awarded at Iqra photo tilt

The Photographic Society of Oman of the Ministry of Arts Affairs announced on Wednesday the results of the “Iqra International Competition for Photography” in its third session.

The competition is held under the auspices of the International Federation of Photography FIAP (Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Arts Affairs, and the Organising Committee of the Muscat International Book Fair.

The Bronze Award was earned by the Photographer Zaheng from China, and the Bronze Award went to the Photographer Hajar Mohsen from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while the photographer Hussain al Hashmi from KSA won the silver FIAP award.

The photographer Elizabeth Chiantia from Indonesia won the PSO’s Silver Award. The FIAP’s Golden Prize was given to the photographer Khan Mai from Myanmar, and the PSO’s Golden Award went to the photographer Zaid Naeem from Iraq.

Meanwhile, the honourary awards presented by the International Federation of Photographic Art won by photographer Hamad al Ghanbousi and Mahmoud al Jabri from the Sultanate, Hussein Abduljabbar from Saudi Arabia, Ming Li from China, and photographers Sarah Shafiq and Ibrahim to Port of Iran.

As for the honourary awards presented by PSO, the awards were given to the photographers Laila Baderata from Indonesia, Maryam Calizada from Iran, Mohammed al Jalandi from the Sultanate of Oman, Said Dahi from Bahrain, Mohammed al Badrani and Siraj al Bahrani from Saudi Arabia, while the photographer Hajar Mohsen from Saudi Arabia won the best photographer award in the competition.

The rewarding ceremony will be held on Thursday Feb 27th under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunem bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information and the Chairman of the organising committee of the Book Fair.

It is worth noting that the winning photos carried one theme “encouraging reading” to consider it as a life project to illuminates the lives of peoples and broadens their awareness. The total number of photos that participated in the competition this year reached 1299 photos for 389 participants from 43 countries around the world. After sorting out the photos, 211 were accepted for 141 participants. The organisation of this competition comes annually in line with the activities of the Muscat International Book Fair. The photos will to be displayed until the end of the activities of the fair.