Omani pair wins silver in Salalah

SALALAH: Denmark’s Daniel Thomsen and Morten Overgaard succeeded in their campaign to win the first FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour gold medal on Tuesday at the Salalah 1-star event in Oman. The Danes rallied back in the final round after losing the opening set against Oman’s Ahmed al Housni and Haitham al Shereiqi to win 2-1 (21-23, 21-11, 15-9). The other Danish men’s teams have lost both previous FIVB World Tour gold medal matches — Manavgat 1-star in 2018 and Rwanda 1-star this past weekend — but Thomsen and Overgaard have stepped up the plate this time to win gold for their country for the first time in the World Tour.

Ahmed and Haitham, however, gave their country their best finish in the World Tour with a silver medal. Last year, their compatriots Mazin al Hashmi and Nouh al Jabubi placed fourth in the Oman 1-star event in 2018. Mazin/Nouh lost their semifinal match at Salalah to Thomsen/Overgaard 2-1 (21-19, 17-21, 16-14). Poland’s Piotr Janiak and Piotr Ilewicz took the bronze medal, following their 2-1 (21-15, 12-21, 15-9) win against Mazin/Nouh.