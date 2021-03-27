Omani oilfield contractor secures $120m award

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 27

Al Sahari Oil Services Company SAOC (SOSCO), a closed joint-stock Super Local Community Company (SLCC), has successfully renewed its contract worth $120 million to maintain oil wells for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for the next 10 years.

SOSCO is rated a SLCC — one of several that provide a range of oilfield services to local and international energy firms.

In a statement to ONA, Dr Amer bin Said al Mahri, Chairman, said the contract renewal will support the company’s aspirations to develop the skills and capabilities of its Omani workers, who currently account for 90 per cent of its workforce.

SOSCO is also committed to supporting small and medium businesses by outsourcing subcontracts from the main PDO package, he said.

Engineer Faisal bin Abdulaziz al Shanfari, said SOSCO has ambitions to expand within the Sultanate and beyond, while also venturing into non-oil areas, such as food security, renewable energy, mining and so on.